Netflix's 'Stranger Things' treats fans with never-seen-footage ahead of season 5

Netflix series Stranger Things is said to be getting ready for its final season, while fans got treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look during Geeked Week.



In the never-seen-footage video, surprises included a special set tour by cast members Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, unveiling the familiar nostalgia-filled props and costumes that define 1980s Hawkins.

Moreover, the sneak peek offered a glimpse into the magic that has carried the show's success for over seven years.

According to AceShowbiz, the show’s season 5 production officially kicked off on January 8 and by mid-July, filming was already halfway through.

In regards to this, Sadie Sink, who plays Max shared, "We're just kind of savoring every single moment.”

Additionally, the season 5 cast will include exciting new additions such as Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux and the legendary Linda Hamilton. Hamilton, a self-proclaimed fan of the series, shared her enthusiasm during 2023's Tudum: A Global Fan Event.

Furthermore, Matt and Ross Duffer, the creative minds behind Stranger Things mentioned that the final season would build upon a 25-page mythology document outlining the lore of the Upside Down.

As per the outlet, Ross Duffer notes, "While the audience learned quite a bit about the Upside Down in season 4, there's definitely more to come in season 5.”