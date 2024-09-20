 
Geo News

Netflix's 'Stranger Things' treats fans with never-seen-footage ahead of season 5

Netflix's 'Stranger Things' shares a glimpse into behind-the-scene-footage ahead of show's season 5

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2024

Netflix's 'Stranger Things' treats fans with never-seen-footage ahead of season 5

Netflix series Stranger Things is said to be getting ready for its final season, while fans got treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look during Geeked Week.

In the never-seen-footage video, surprises included a special set tour by cast members Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, unveiling the familiar nostalgia-filled props and costumes that define 1980s Hawkins.

Moreover, the sneak peek offered a glimpse into the magic that has carried the show's success for over seven years.

According to AceShowbiz, the show’s season 5 production officially kicked off on January 8 and by mid-July, filming was already halfway through.

In regards to this, Sadie Sink, who plays Max shared, "We're just kind of savoring every single moment.”

Additionally, the season 5 cast will include exciting new additions such as Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux and the legendary Linda Hamilton. Hamilton, a self-proclaimed fan of the series, shared her enthusiasm during 2023's Tudum: A Global Fan Event.

Furthermore, Matt and Ross Duffer, the creative minds behind Stranger Things mentioned that the final season would build upon a 25-page mythology document outlining the lore of the Upside Down.

As per the outlet, Ross Duffer notes, "While the audience learned quite a bit about the Upside Down in season 4, there's definitely more to come in season 5.”

Brittany Cartwright discusses her efforts to revive marriage with Jax Taylor
Brittany Cartwright discusses her efforts to revive marriage with Jax Taylor
Kate Middleton 'changing her mind on things' as ‘life is too short' since chemo
Kate Middleton 'changing her mind on things' as ‘life is too short' since chemo
Usher returns to red carpet for 'Black Music Gala' post Diddy's arrest video
Usher returns to red carpet for 'Black Music Gala' post Diddy's arrest
Meghan Markle's locking Prince Harry up in a cage deprived of freedom
Meghan Markle's locking Prince Harry up in a cage deprived of freedom
Details from Sean Diddy Combs' life in prison revealed
Details from Sean Diddy Combs' life in prison revealed
Lily Collins glams up in black for 'Emily In Paris' promo event
Lily Collins glams up in black for 'Emily In Paris' promo event
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift awaiting marriage amid parenting plans
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift awaiting marriage amid parenting plans
Sean Diddy Combs put on suicide watch in pretrial imprisonment
Sean Diddy Combs put on suicide watch in pretrial imprisonment