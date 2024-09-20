Prince Harry locks himself away in a fortress with his security

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s behavior is reportedly causing many of their neighbors to revolt in the hopes that they ‘move on’.

The news has been brought forward as part of a report by the Royal Observer.

This resident in question admits she “cannot wait” for the royal to “go” away another pointed out how, “Normally when you see him [Harry] around here, he’s walking his Labrador on the beach or on his bicycle followed by his security in a Range Rover.”

All in all, the anonymous neighbors admit, “they keep themselves to themselves. I haven’t seen Harry around much.”

One even went as far as to compare the Duke with his wife and said he is the “less seen” out of the two, and this is apart from his “school runs”.

This is because Meghan is almost always out and about in her tight-knit community, and enjoys popping a lot into the farmer’s market.

Similar revelations have also been shared by a Hollywood insider who shared, “They live in their own fortress of sorts, with every luxury they need simply brought to them.” Not to mention, “They both have endless amounts of space to move around within, and there is no need to leave.”

“During the media's open season on her last year after the so-called catastrophic car chase, Meghan spent several months barricaded in this California wonderland.”