George Clooney, Julianna Margulies' tradition that didn't die with 'ER' finale

'ER' alum Julianna Margulies recalls a tradition she still has with costar George Clooney after three decades

September 20, 2024

Julianna Margulies is in awe of her friendship with George Clooney even decades after ER ended.

Marguiles, 58, was speaking to the Television Academy in honour of the medical drama's 30th anniversary on Monday when she also raised a toast to her camaraderie with costar Clooney, 63.

“It always had to be Carol and Doug, in the end,” Margulies said referring to her role as head nurse Carol Hathaway and Clooney's of her love interest, Dr. Doug Ross.

“George and I, to this day, still sign our personal emails to each other ‘Love, Carol' or 'Doug.'"

Margulies also admitted how she still gets “very emotional” if she comes across a rerun and hears the ER theme song. 

The actress recalled her reactions to Clooney's return to the hit series years later after his season 5 exit.

“My mother said she screamed, which I think was a lot of people’s reactions. It was the right ending for them because Carol and Doug were destined to be together,” the Morning Show actress continued.

Clooney, too, is still fond of his ER cast members, as per his 2022 interview on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I had [Anthony] Tony Edwards at the house in Italy three weeks ago — he and Mare came," the actor told host Drew Barrymore at the time., adding that he is also still "really close" with Margulies and Wyle, 53.

"They're really good friends," he continued. "And so I feel that [show] was a job of a lifetime. And it changed my career."

Clooney’s latest project, Wolfs, a thriller-comedy costarring Brad Pitt, is now in theatres.

