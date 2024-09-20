 
Prince Harry receives good news related to reconciliation with King Charles

King Charles loves Prince Harry, who will return to UK later this month, as a father

Web Desk
September 20, 2024

Prince Harry, who is set to return to UK for a charity event later this month, has seemingly received an exciting news related to reconciliation with his ailing father King Charles.

The good news has been shared by royal expert Helena Chard.

The OK! Magazine quoted Helena as saying, "All royal family members want to be sure that their conversations remain private.

"King Charles is thoroughly fed up with Prince Harry assuming that he can [manage] his security requests. He will not be available 24/7 for Prince Harry's demands."

The royal expert continued, "However, King Charles loves Prince Harry as a father. [He] will make an effort to communicate with him, especially on important days."

Meanwhile, about his reconciliation with brother Prince William, Michael Cole told GB News "I think the two chances of that reconciliation are slim and none, to be honest with you.

"If it's a thaw, it's an extremely slow thaw."

The fresh claims came days after Prince Harry announced his return to UK for WellChild charity event on September 30.

