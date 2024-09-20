Netflix's 'Wednesday' first look of second season unveiled

Netflix’s Wednesday revealed its first look of the eagerly awaited Season 2, starring Jenna Ortega.



The exclusive behind-the-scene glimpse was shared by actor Catherine Zeta Jones on her social media handle, where we see the main characters, and especially Wednesday, getting into more trouble and gearing up for more dark fun and adventure.

In this regards, Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams, was heard saying at one point in the clip, "This season is going to be bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine.”

Moreover, Catherine also shared the video with a caption that read, "The best summer ever!!!And it’s not over yet!!!This is what I have been up to, shooting season 2 of @wednesdaynetflix No digitally adjust bikini pics here folks! The Addams Family share a first look!! (sic)."

Additionally, towards the end of the video, the makers confirmed that Wednesday Season 2 will return in 2025.

It is worth mentioning that apart from Jenna Ortega, the show also stars Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Thandiwe Newton, and Haley Joel Osmen among others in pivotal roles.

Furthermore, the first season of Wednesday was released on Netflix in 2022 and quickly topped the ratings chart.