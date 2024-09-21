Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face new allegations related to monarchy, royal family

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle will not return to the UK anytime soon after Prince Harry announced to visit Britain for a charity event.



This has been claimed by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, who said Meghan and Harry have so clearly “monetized” their royal connections and conducted a “guerrilla war” against the royal family.

Speaking to the Daily Express UK, the royal expert said, "The Sussexes are partly responsible for the disillusion many young people feel with the monarchy.”

Richard Fitzwilliams said "In contrast, Meghan's popularity has recently soared with the 18-24 age group.

"However her ratings overall are terrible (YouGov minus 40 overall) and the press, who greeted her marriage to Harry with adulation, are ferociously hostile as the Sussexes have so clearly monetised their royal connections and conducted a guerrilla war against the royal family.”

"It is unsurprising that she is staying away", he added.

The fresh claims came as Prince Harry is returning to UK for WellChild charity event later this month.

But Meghan is thought to be staying with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the US.