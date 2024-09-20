King Charles fed up with ‘nagging' Prince Harry as drastic measures get planned

Experts have just exposed the feelings King Charles has behind the scenes towards his ‘whiny’ son Prince Harry.

Insights into this flurry of emotions has been shared by royal commentator news broadcaster Helena Chard.

She weighed in on everything and dished all her thoughts in an interview with Fox News Digital.

In her chat with the outlet the expert noted that the King “probably needs a drink” following news that his son is planning a trip to the UK for the WellChild Awards.

This is especially a fear because “All royal family members want to be sure that their conversations remain private.”

All in all Ms Chard feels, “King Charles is thoroughly fed up with Prince Harry assuming that he can [manage] his security requests. He will not be available 24/7 for Prince Harry's demands.”

Similar sentiments have also come as a result of an insider’s findings.

According to the Royal Observer they pointed out how King Charles’ reign has been “nothing short of chaotic and even a tad bit depressing,” given all that is happening around the Firm’s family members.