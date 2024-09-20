Justin Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette talks about becoming a grandma

Justin Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette shares her excitement in a social post: 'I love it!'

Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, shared her feelings after becoming grandmother for the first time.

For those unversed, Justin and Hailey Bieber were blessed with their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024, and just a few weeks later, Pattie shared her joy on social media.

The grandma took to Instagram and posted a funny video clip from Saturday Night Live to express her feelings on September 18. The clip featured licensed joyologist Helen Madden, a character played by Molly Shannon, who kept saying, "I love it! I love it! I love it!"

Pattie also added a caption, writing, "First time Grandma's be like!"

This is not the first time Pattie showcased her excitement for her grandson, Jack. She also enunciated her love for him shortly after his birth by articulating on Instagram, "Welcome baby Jack!! I love you so much! Thank you, Lord. What a miracle!"

It is pertinent to mention that it appears that the Bieber family is elated to have Justin’s son in their lives, as Pattie's joy is evident since Jack came to this world.