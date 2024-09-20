Princess Diana's brother releases emotional statement amid Prince Harry's UK return plans

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer got emotional in his latest post he shared days after Prince Harry announced his UK return plans.



Prince William and Harry’s uncle took to Instagram and shared a stunning throwback photo of his father John Spencer, the 8th Earl Spencer, with an emotional note.

He writes, “I’d never seen this photograph of my father before today.

“I love him being captured pen-in-hand - he had beautiful handwriting: measured and handsome, in dark blue ink. A very evocative image.”

Charles Spencer shared the emotional post days after Harry, who recently stayed at his residence during the funeral of Lord Fellowes, announced to return to UK for charity event later this month.



Prince Harry shares close bond with Princess Diana’s family.

The WellChild tweeted, “We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards on 30th Sept. The Duke will meet our inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event.”