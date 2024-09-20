Tom Ellis' ex wife Tamzin Outhwaite shares major love life update

Tom Ellis' ex Tamzin Outhwaite shares major love life update

Tamzin Outhwaite is openly content about being single after two splits.

Outhwaite, 53, recently got candid about her new relationship status with The Mirror after she broke up with her toyboy boyfriend Tom Child, 33, this summer.



"I'm quite happy. And being single and happy is a really lovely place to be. And that can only happen with life experience," the actress told the outlet.

Outhwaite also briefly addressed her hurtful split with her ex-husband, Ellis, 45, as she shared her two cents on breakups.



"Maybe before now, I've been single but not happy. For anyone struggling, the most important relationship you will ever have is with yourself."

Moving forward, the Cassandra's Dream actress further shared how she's looking at breakups with grit.

"There is a lot said about people not wanting to be on their own as they get older. I really like being on my own. Especially now, at this age, I really like my own company."



In 2023, Outhwaite shared a post online a decade since her split from Ellis, stating, "10 years since the father of my kids walked out on us for the final time."

The couple split in 2014 when he allegedly cheated on her with actress Emile De Ravin while filming American series Once Upon a Time.



Ellis, 45, is the father of her children Flo, 16, and Marnie, 12, but he now lives in the US with his new wife Meaghan, 38, and baby daughter Dolly, who is ten months old.