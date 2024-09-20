 
Bradley Cooper keeps Gigi Hadid 'dangling' mid air: Insider

Gigi Hadid was reportedly introduced to Bradley Cooper through mutual friends in October 2023

September 20, 2024

Things might take a different turn between Hollywood’s hottest couple Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper' relation as the model’s friends suspect that their romance might end in a heartbreak.

A tipster exclusively told Life & Style that the Maestro actor “seems to have this agenda where he has the super-model on his arm but he’s keeping her dangling” in mid-air.

Moving on, the tipster told the source that a lot of people have suspected that “this is a showmance” for the Hangover star, adding that that their 20-year age difference is "not an issue" here.

The 49-year-actor, who has been dating Gigi since last year definitely dotes on the 29-year-old model, but she wants more than that from him and has for some time now.

The tipster claimed that the mother of one is looking for much more than just a fling with the Star Is Born actor, adding that she even dropped endless hints as well but "he’s very much a go with the flow and one day at a time guy.”

Moreover, due to his previous love affairs, the IF actor is said to have garnered a reputation as a playboy because of his previous romance involving Jennifer Lopez, Zoe Saldana, and many more.

Whether or not the actor puts his "womanizing past" behind him is “just a question of time,” the source said.

