Demi Moore shares unique approach to being grandmother

Demi Moore is opening up about her role as a grandmother to daughter Rumer Willis’ daughter.



Demi is grandmother to Rumer’s daughter Louetta, 17 months, and says that she’s learnt to let her daughter take her own approach to parenting and only offer advice when asked.

The actress who’s promoting her new film The Substance appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, and said: "You know what I have learned? Is that you do not give advice unless you are asked, in general.”

She continued: “First of all, she is a wonderful mother and I am so proud of her. She is really incredible. And if I am asked, I am happy to share my experience, strength and hope. But if I am not, it is better that I just keep my mouth shut.”

"As a parent, you have to give your children, I think, the dignity of their own process,” she reflected. “Sometimes they need to find their own way, even if I'm right, and often I am... but it doesn't make her wrong.”

“... For me I feel like my job is just to love my children and to give them the room to be who they are. Rescuing our children, which is our intuitive instinct, isn't always the best thing. You have to give them the room,” she added.

Meanwhile, Demi has made her return to movies with huge critical acclaim for her new body-horror movie The Substance, which has also made her a possible Oscar contender for the first time in her career of more than 4 decades.

Demi shares her three daughters Rumer, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30 — with ex-husband Bruce Willis, 69.