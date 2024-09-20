Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti exit Milan nightclub solo

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti maintain low profile as they were spotted leaving a nightclub separately.

According to DailyMail, after attending a Vogue event in Milan on Thursday night, the couple left the Red Room nightclub separately.

Vittoria looked stunning in sheer black tights and an oversized jacket, meanwhile, the Titanic star kept it casual in an all-black outfit, wearing a black shirt, skinny trousers, and his signature black cap pulled low over his face.

Leonardo and Vittoria enjoyed the night at Red Room nightclub with their friends.

This comes after their recent appearance at Vesta Restaurant. The duo was spotted dining together at the restaurant earlier this week, and they left the restaurant separately, continuing their trend of avoiding attention.

Leonardo and the Italian model, 26, reportedly met at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, and their relationship has since grown more serious.

Rumours about their relationship intensified recently, especially after Vittoria was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand during a romantic getaway in Italy.