 
Geo News

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti exit Milan nightclub solo

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti reportedly met at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2024

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti exit Milan nightclub solo
Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti exit Milan nightclub solo

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti maintain low profile as they were spotted leaving a nightclub separately.

According to DailyMail, after attending a Vogue event in Milan on Thursday night, the couple left the Red Room nightclub separately.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti exit Milan nightclub solo

Vittoria looked stunning in sheer black tights and an oversized jacket, meanwhile, the Titanic star kept it casual in an all-black outfit, wearing a black shirt, skinny trousers, and his signature black cap pulled low over his face.

Leonardo and Vittoria enjoyed the night at Red Room nightclub with their friends.

This comes after their recent appearance at Vesta Restaurant. The duo was spotted dining together at the restaurant earlier this week, and they left the restaurant separately, continuing their trend of avoiding attention.

Leonardo and the Italian model, 26, reportedly met at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, and their relationship has since grown more serious.

Rumours about their relationship intensified recently, especially after Vittoria was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand during a romantic getaway in Italy.

Demi Moore shares unique approach to being grandmother video
Demi Moore shares unique approach to being grandmother
Chris Hemsworth dishes out details about 'Transformers One'
Chris Hemsworth dishes out details about 'Transformers One'
Tom Ellis' ex wife Tamzin Outhwaite shares major love life update
Tom Ellis' ex wife Tamzin Outhwaite shares major love life update
Julianna Margulies reflects on a special friendship with iconic star after 30 years
Julianna Margulies reflects on a special friendship with iconic star after 30 years
Avicii claims incredible posthumous milestone with song 'Levels'
Avicii claims incredible posthumous milestone with song 'Levels'
Justin Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette talks about becoming a grandma
Justin Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette talks about becoming a grandma
JoJo believes body comparison with each other is inherent in women
JoJo believes body comparison with each other is inherent in women
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco already discussing baby names: Source
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco already discussing baby names: Source