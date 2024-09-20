Photo: Margot Robbie concerned for 'baby's health' amid pregnancy: Source

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley are welcoming a young one after a marriage of eight years.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, the couple is all set for the baby’s arrival as Margot’s due date is around the corner.

“She’s putting the finishing touches on the nursery,” the source began.

They also added that Margot and Tom “can’t wait to meet the little one.”

“They’re ready for this. They’ve been busy promoting their movie My Old Ass and just came off a vacation in Italy,” the source noted and continued, “They’re looking forward to quiet time together.”

“All that matters is a healthy baby and safe delivery,” they remarked in conclusion.

These findings come after the couple enjoyed a double date with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper in Italy.

For those unversed, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2016 after meeting on the set of Suite Française in 2013. It was reported in the first week of July that Tom and Margot are expecting their first baby after eight years of marriage.