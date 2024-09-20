Katie Price, Kerry Katona reunite for major comeback after 20 years

Katie Price and Kerry Katona are back after 20 years.

The duo will be reuniting for a Christmas pantomime, playing the Wicked Step Sisters in Cinderella at Northwich Memorial Court in Cheshire.

This collaboration will mark the first time Katie and Kerry work together after becoming friends while competing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2004.

Notably, the close friends had a public falling out in 2007. However, recently they have mended their friendship, with Kerry reportedly helping Katie secure this panto role amid bankruptcy challenges.

Katie Price, Kerry Katona became friends on 'I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!' in 2004

On Instagram, Kerry shared her excitement about the upcoming performance, saying, "@abpltd can not wait for this Christmas for Panto!! Me and @katieprice finally working together for the first time since we were both in the jungle it’s going to be one hell of a ride and so much fun. Get your tickets now."

The first look photos show the pair dressed in colorful costumes, with Katie donning a pink and black robe, while Kerry sports a vibrant green outfit.