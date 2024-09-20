Johnny Depp to receive major honor as directorial work unveiled

Johnny Depp has put his directorial skills on display in 'Modì'

Johnny Depp is set to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement award at the Rome Film Festival, where his directorial feature Modì will screen.

Modì is based on the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, who was known for his groundbreaking modern style of his portraits and nudes,

The movie is set to screen in Rome’s non-competitive Grand Public section, after which it will be released in the country.

Starring Riccardo Scamarcio in the titular role, the movie depicts an eventful 72 hours - during World War I - in the life of the artist, which “become a turning point in his life, ultimately solidifying his reputation as an artistic legend,” per the synopsis.

Alongside Scamarcio, the film’s ensemble cast also includes Al Pacino, Antonia Desplat, Stephen Graham, Bruno Gouery, Ryan McParland, and Sally Phillips.

The movie marks one of the first projects that Johnny Depp took up after his highly public defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The Aquaman actress had accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of domestic violence, and he in turn sued her for defamation, and ultimately won the case. However, he’d already sustained significant damage to his career.