King Charles spends time with kids at Dumfries House amid cancer battle

King Charles recently visited Dumfries House in Ayrshire.



During his visit on Friday, the King participated in series of events focused on youth opportunities.

Charles met with students from Abbey Primary School, who shared their experiences with outdoor learning sessions organized by The King’s Foundation.

Royal Family official Instagram handle posted photos from the visit, revealing that "The charity, which is headquartered at Dumfries House, regularly hosts school groups for outdoor activities to learn from nature and improve confidence, resilience and teamwork skills."

Additionally, Charles also took part in a significant discussion with the Deputy Prime Minister and representatives from the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit (SVRU) and The King’s Trust.

The discussed understanding the root causes of violence in communities and exploring ways to provide more support for young people.

Simon Sadinsky, Executive Director of The King’s Foundation, emphasized the importance of these programs, according to Mirror report.

He stated, "We are delighted that, as our Royal Founding President, His Majesty spent time with local young people benefitting from our best in class educators and facilities, which is central to the ethos of Dumfries House in ensuring we are all learning from and connected to the natural world."

"We are proud to provide education programmes for over 15,000 students every year and look forward to continue to expand our reach going forward, particularly as we look towards celebrating our 35th anniversary next year," Simon added.