Florence Pugh shares negative impact of decision to shave head

Florence Pugh shaved her head for 'We Live in Time' starring Andrew Garfield

Florence Pugh suffered from some "trauma" after shaving her head for We Live in Time, which also stars Andrew Garfield.

In We Live in Time, Florence plays a chef named Almut, who gets diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer.

In an interview with British Vogue, the Dune 2 actress said: “[Shaving] it was really bizarre. My head was so sensitive and so many people were trying to touch it and it was so alive.”

The 28-year-old actress said her "body went into a bit of trauma from it," sharing: "I was cold all the time.”

Despite the trauma, The Wonder star says it’s an honor to do something in support of a character.

She said: “For any actor taking a role like this, it is completely important that you see her head and we see her shaving it — it was just always a no-brainer. You have the honor of doing something to yourself that is totally in support of the character.”

Earlier this month, We Live in Time director John Crowley expressed his awe over Pugh’s commitment to the role.

He recalled: "Before I went to meet [Pugh], I, being conscientious, went to my fabulous hair and makeup lady and said, 'Look, how do we do this? Because if you can't shave it, what do you do?' So I had all of my sort of less good ways of doing it in mind, but before I even got to say anything about any of that, she was, 'I'm shaving my head by the way.' "

He added: "I did not make an argument for her to not do that. I was stunned because I knew she was going to go off and do a Marvel movie.”

Crowley praised the actress, saying, "So she's fearless, Florence, and really committed."