Photo: Zendaya competing with Angelina Jolie, Amy Adams: Source

Zendaya reportedly feels ready to compete with Angelina Jolie and Amy Adams for the Oscars.

As fans will be aware, the Dune alum starred as the 27-year-old actress played the role of Tashi Duncan, alongside Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor, in Challengers.

In the sports romance movie, Zendaya portrayed the role of an aspiring tennis star, who gives up on her dreams after a major injury.

However, an insider shared with Life & Style that Zendaya is not giving up on her dream or earning an Oscar, no matter how tough the competition would be.

As per this confidante, the actress understands the challenges and she “wouldn’t have pushed for this Oscar campaign if she didn’t think she at least had a shot.”

The source also noted, “Even though she was proud of the movie, she genuinely didn’t think it would make the money it has or get the critical acclaim that it has.”

The girlfriend of Tom Hollan is reportedly stepping into the awards season “with eyes wide open.”

In addition to this, the insider continued she has the “full backing” of powerful producer Amy Pascal, the person who “brought her the project in the first place.”

“That said, I don’t think Zendaya is prepared for how formidable and, frankly, terrifying women like Amy Adams and Angelina Jolie can be on the awards circuit,” the tipster suggested.