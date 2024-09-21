King Charles fury as Prince Harry ‘crossed line' on birthday

King Charles II was utterly disappointed after Prince Harry called him for birthday last year.



His Majesty was upset nothing had changed with the Duke of Sussex after a contents of the personal call were leaked.

Royal expert Rebecca English notes: "Charles is angry and he is hurt but he is still his son at the end of the day, which is why it's always been said as much as he is keeping distance at the moment, he will never entirely shut that door to him.

She adds: "One thing I did find out is how really disappointed the King was back in November when Harry did call him to wish him not just a happy 75th birthday but also his children did a little video singing happy birthday to the grandpa they barely even see.”

The expert then notes: "And within hours of that happening that was leaked from the Sussex side to favoured media and that really crossed the line in the sand for the Royal Family because so very little of their lives is genuinely private. So much is lived in public or even surrounded by staff watching everything they do. So private conversations, particularly private phone calls are really considered just that."