Kate Middleton declared ‘right fit' for William for THIS reason

Kate Middleton’s brother has deemed Prince William a beautiful edition to the family.



The Princess of Wales, who tied the knot with William 2011, has shaped herself for the better in the company of the future King.

The revelation has been made by Kate’s brother, James Middleton, in his new book titled ‘Meet Ella: The dog who changed my life.’

He notes: “I thought how lucky William was to be marrying my capable, down-to-earth big sister, and I felt absolutely reassured that they were in love.

“It was beautiful to see how he brought out her confidence. She'd blossomed. I knew he'd look after her, and he does to this day.”

In his book, he added: “William has been in our lives for so long and we've grown very fond of him. He feels like our older brother and he and Catherine are so clearly a good fit, just right for each other.”

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.