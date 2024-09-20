Sophie Turner channels the '80s in upcoming drama 'Joan'

Sophie Turner channel '80s look in the upcoming drama Joan.

The behind-the-scenes photos shared by the Digital Spy shows Turner in '80s makeover for her new role as real-life jewel thief Joan Hannington.

The series, set to premiere on September 29, showcases Turner in various bold outfits, including a fur coat, a gold dress, and a purple ensemble, capturing the essence of the era.

Joan is based on Hannington's memoir I Am What I Am: The True Story of Britain's Most Notorious Jewel Thief.

The drama will explore her life as both a mother and a criminal, as she attempts to reclaim her daughter from social services while navigating a thrilling life of crime.

Turner expressed excitement for her role, saying Hannington is "one of the most notorious figures in the criminal underworld of London, earning her the nickname 'The Godmother'."

"A woman who goes between her thriving and daring career as a jewel thief, all whilst trying to get her daughter back from social services, we see a mother in despair swept up in the exhilarating world of crime," the Games of Thrones star added.

Additionally, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the CW network’s entertainment chief, Brad Schwartz, has already praised Turner’s performance, saying, "That is going to be awards bait, that show. The dailies look amazing, Sophie Turner is phenomenal… I’m really, really excited about that one."