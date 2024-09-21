 
Gwen Stefani details past relationship in new song 'Somebody Else's'

Gwen Stefani released her latest song that recalls her past relationship and compares it to how she has found true love now

Web Desk
September 21, 2024

Gwen Stefani just recalled a past relationship.

On September 20, the Purple Irises singer released her latest song, Somebody Else’s, a single off her upcoming and anticipated album, titled Bouquet.

In the country and rock infused track, she detailed the reasons behind her breakup with an ex and how it is liberating to Stefani that he is now "somebody else's problem."

"I don’t know what a heart like mine was doin’ in a love like that," Stefani sings, opening the song, continuing, "I don’t know what a woman like me was doing with a man like you / But now I got a love so true."

"Now that I’ve found the real thing / You don’t compare / And I don’t care that you’re somebody else’s / And it doesn’t even break my heart / You’re somebody else’s / And I pray for them whoever they are,” the chorus sounds, as the iconic rock singer detailed her feelings.

Additionally, she has also reassured everyone listening how she has no intentions of going back, "If I could go back in time I would erase you / But I could never go back there."

