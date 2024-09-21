Photo: Brad Pitt's lady love Ines De Ramon leaning on Amal Clooney: Source

George Clooney’s wife Amal is reportedly helping Ines De Ramon, who is dating Brad Pitt, to navigate through spotlight.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly, “Amal was a little worried that Brad might be taken for a ride” when the two became enamoured with each other.

However, Amal is now fully convinced that Ines is the right partner for the former husband of Angelina Jolie.

“But she sees Ines genuinely loves Brad for all the right reasons,” the confidante claimed.

Moreover, the source addressed, “Amal is very sympathetic to what Ines is going through, having the eyes of the world on her and cameras in her face.”

“In addition to helping her cope, she’s even shared some beauty secrets for looking good from every angle!” they dished before signing off from the chat.

For those unversed, both ladies were in attendance alongside their men, while Brad and George were promoting their latest film, Wolfs, at Venice International Film Festival on 1st September 2024.

Following this appearance, the outlet reported that Brad “has always looked up to George and what he has with Amal, and that’s inspired him in his own decisions regarding his personal life.”