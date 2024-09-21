Linkin Park 'betrayed' late Chester Bennington's mother?

Chester Bennington's mom just spoke out about the replacement of her late son with co-vocalist, Emily Armstrong, for Linkin Park.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Susan Eubanks, who lost her legendary son in 2017 because of suicide, discussed the band’s recent comeback without her son.

She recalled how she found out that Armstrong was "joining the band on Google," and how the co-vocalist, Mike Shinoda “promised” her two years ago that Bennington’s family would be updated if a Linkin Park reunion were to happen.

"I feel betrayed," Eubanks told the outlet, adding, "They told me that if they were ever going to do something, they would let me know. They didn’t let me know, and they probably knew that I [wasn't] going to be very happy. I’m very upset about it."

She added, "I feel like they’re trying very hard to erase the past. They’re performing songs that Chester sang. And I don’t know how the fans are taking it, but I know how I take it. And having [Armstrong] singing my son’s songs is hurtful."

"Don’t put her out there to sing Chester’s songs and then act like this was always the way it should have been,” Eubanks said of Armstrong’s performance.

“It’s like making him go away, erasing the past. You don’t have to worry about going through the old songs and finding new ones, new Chester songs to put out. Now you can just put out new songs. But don’t bother to put out Chester’s songs with Emily singing them,” the mother to Chester Bennington concluded.