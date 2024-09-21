 
Sean Diddy is in ‘cold' jail: ‘It's not a life'

Sean Diddy Combs is in suicide watch in the Brooklyn facility

September 21, 2024

Sean Diddy Combs is in jail after involvement in sex crimes, reports PEOPLE.

The rapper has been placed on suicide watch at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centerz

His lawyers tell PEOPLE he is “strong, healthy, and focused on his defense,” adding in a statement Friday: “He is committed to fighting this case and has full confidence in both his legal team and the truth.”

Despite his will to fight, Diddy is faced with threat from other prisoners. Cameron Lindsay, a retired warden of MDC-Brooklyn tells PEOPLE: “His huge celebrity status and the allegations of violence against women make him a very attractive target for assault,” Lindsay says. “And in the subculture – in the world of jails and prisons – to deliver a hit on somebody like him would be considered a badge of honor.”

The warden adds that the facility is “austere,” and “cold.”

“Everything is planned. It’s not a life, she says.

