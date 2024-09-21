 
Demi Moore recalls childhood moments of 'lunacy'

Demi Moore discussed the role of her parents' upbringing and recalled childhood memories

September 21, 2024

Demi Moore recalls childhood moments of 'lunacy' 

Demi Moore just recalled her childhood that had a hint of “lunacy.”

The 61-year-old The Substance star made her recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show and reminisced her childhood, particularly discussing how her parents let her drive a car without a license, at the age of 13.

"Driving on the freeway, I mean, my parents would say, 'Okay, here's the deal. You can take the car. If you get stopped, you just have to say you took the car without permission.' And they kind of saw that is a win-win for everybody, but that is lunacy," she said.

Moore and the show host, Drew Barrymore, then proceeded to bond over a relatable factor for the two of them, that was, how they "were both more the parent to our parents."

The actress told the host, "I accept that my parents did the best they could, and my mom did the best she could with the level of consciousness and awareness that she had at the time.”

"I don't think my mother came into this world with the intention to be less than nurturing, to be neglectful, to not really be able to show up as a parent for me. I think she came in with the innocence of a soul that wanted to find happiness, to feel love and to confirm," she noted.

