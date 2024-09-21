Scheana Shay makes shocking revelation about her '2009 Nissan'

Scheana Shay revealed details of her 2009 Nissan getting “stolen from outside her house.”



The Vanderpump Rules star, who has been supporting her close pal Brittany Cartwright amid her divorce from Jax Taylor, could be seen sitting inside a studio as she opened up about the recent incident.

The TV personality began at length by explaining that her vehicle of 15 years had been stolen after parking it directly in front of the house she shares with husband, Brock Davies, and their daughter Summer Moon, three.

In regards to this, she stated, “Move to the San Fernando Valley, they say. Great place to raise a family, good school districts. And then, um, your car gets stolen from right outside of your house, right here, on the street.”

Moreover, Shay admitted, “Yes, I should've had it parked behind the nice, new security gate my husband built. But yesterday, we got a good spot right in front, broad daylight, trash cans were in the driveway.”

However, earlier on Friday morning on September 20, upon leaving the house, the reality star had discovered her car was no longer there and described the scene.

In this regard, the mother-of-one stated, “And this morning, we went out. It was not out front, glass broken everywhere. So, if you see a Nissan 370Z with a busted window driving around the Valley, um, let me know. This is my first baby. My car I've had for 15 years and now it's gone.”

Towards the bottom of the reel, Shay included an image of her black Nissan that was parked on a street, as well as the aftermath of the theft.

Additionally, in a second clip uploaded to her Instagram stories, Scheana responded to suggestions that she take a look at security camera footage.

In conclusion, the Vanderpump Rules star added, “But, um, not a great start to my Friday. Not a great start.”

According to TMZ, after finding her car missing, Scheana went to report the incident at a Los Angeles Police Department station. The car was put into the system as stolen, and an investigation is now being conducted.