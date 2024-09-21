King Charles likely to take big step to meet Prince Harry in London

King Charles is expected to take a big step to meet his younger son Prince Harry in London as the duke has announced UK return.



Archie and Lilibet doting father will fly to London to present an award and deliver a speech at the WellChild Awards, which honours seriously ill children, on September 30.

The charity tweeted, “We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards on 30th Sept. The Duke will meet our inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event.”

The source has claimed that Prince Harry will be staying close to Buckingham Palace during his visit to UK, according to GB News.

As Harry is set to return to UK, the Daily Express has claimed the duke could reunite with King Charles as monarch is 'set for doctor's appointment' in London.

The insider told the publication, “It has not yet been decided if the King will go to London for a meeting with his doctors and possibly his son, or whether he will head straight to Highgrove.

“There are currently discussions ongoing about finding a mutually agreeable place in the diary.”

The report further claims King Charles will be in Scotland on September 28 to speak at Holyrood’s 25th anniversary celebrations, and whilst it has not been specified what he will do after this, the source has stated that he will then “head south”.

The insider claimed, “The King is due to head to London in late September.”