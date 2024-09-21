 
Charles Spencer honours Princess Diana ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit

Charles Spencer said, "The Diana Award was set up 25 years ago to continue my sister’s legacy of care and hope among young people all over the world”

September 21, 2024

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has expressed his excitement as he hosted over 350 members of the Rock Choir to Althorp House on Friday in honour of Diana.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Prince William and Harry’s uncle shared a video saying “Recording a charity single for the wonderful Diana Award.”

He further said, “The Diana Award was set up 25 years ago to continue my sister’s legacy of care and hope among young people all over the world.”

In another tweet, Spencer shared his photo with the members of Rock Choir, saying “Meeting some of the wonderful ladies from the Rock Choir during their recording for Diana Award at Althorp House today.”

Later, he shared another video and tweeted, “Members of Rock Choir leaving @AlthorpHouse just now, at the end of a long day’s singing.

“Wonderful that these 350 ladies - & a handful of men - gave their time & talent today, to support the inspiring charitable work of the excellent @DianaAward.”

He also shared the post on Instagram.

Spencer hosted the members of the Rock Choir days before Harry's visit to UK.

