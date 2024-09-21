Prince Harry warned King Charles over Meghan Markle

Prince Harry seemingly warned his father King Charles over the monarch’s shocking statement about prohibiting Meghan Markle from seeing the dying Queen Elizabeth back in 2022.



According to a report by CNN, per Business Times, the duke, in his bombshell memoir Spare asserted that King Charles advised him not to bring his wife with him to Balmoral.

However, it is highly probable that Archie and Lilibet doting father would have desired Meghan to be by his side during his time of sorrow.

The report claimed in response to King Charles' remarks, Prince Harry said "Don't ever speak about my wife that way.”

Harry and Meghan were present in Britain at the time of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth due to the fact that the royal couple had been on a brief tour of Europe.

As Harry and Meghan were getting ready to go to the WellChild Awards in London, they were aware of the deterioration in late Queen’s health.

Prince Harry reveals, per the Mirror, "When the plane started to descend I saw that my phone lit up. It was a message from Meg: 'Call me when you get this.' I looked at the BBC website. My grandmother had died. My father was King.”

The fresh claims about Harry’s warning to King Charles came days before the duke returns to UK later this month.