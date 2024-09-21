Michael Keaton's son Sean Douglas opens up about Beetlejuice early success

Michael Keaton's son Sean Douglas expresses his thoughts about Beetlejuice success.

According to Daily Mail, with the early success of the long-awaited sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024), Keaton’s son Sean Douglas thinks his dad has reached “a wonderful, full circle place” in his career.

In regards to this, Douglas told People about his father, “I've always been super proud of him. And the success of Beetlejuice is incredible.”

Moreover, he added, “And it's funny, I'm going to these things, to sets of movies with my kids who are the age that I was when I visited the original sets, so it's surreal.”

It is worth mentioning that Batman actor shares Douglas with ex-wife Caroline McWilliams, whom he was married to from 1982 to 1990.

In a role reversal, the songwriter made heartfelt comments about his dad while walking the red carpet together for Will Ferrell's new documentary Will & Harper, for which the musician co-wrote a song with Kristen Wiig for the production.

As per the publication, Got A New Love songwriter stated about his father reprising the title role of Beetlejuice for the sequel, “I think that they were really well-timed and organic and really fun."

Furthermore, along with Keaton, Catherine O'Hara also returned to reprise her incredible role of Delia Deetz, as well as Winona Ryder, who originally played the ghoulish Lydia Deetz.