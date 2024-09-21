 
Sabrina Carpenter delights fans with another achievement

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Taste' is from her sixth studio album 'Short n' Sweet'

September 21, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter has delighted her social media fans with another major achievement.

The Espresso hitmaker, who continues to dominate Billboard’s Official Singles Chart, took to her Instagram Story to share the good news.

The 25-year-old singer shared Billboard’s Instagram post that read Carpenter’s new song Taste had created history on the UK chart.

Picture couresy: Instagram
According to the post, the Please Please Please singer has became the female solo artist with the most combined weeks at number one in a calendar year as her new song spent its fourth week at the top of the charts.

Furthermore, the Feather hitmaker joined Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande as the only women to chart at least three songs on the chart’s top five simultaneously, as per Billboard.

Apart from Taste, the rest of her songs hold strong position on the chart, starting with Espresso, which is predicted to hold steady at number 2, while Please Please Please remains consistent at spot number 4.

Additionally, her newly released album Short N’ Sweet follows Carpenter's 2021 album Emails I Can't Send, which created hits like Nonsense, Feather, and Because I Liked a Boy, and marked her highest-charting effort on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

