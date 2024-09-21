Kim Kardashian slips into black leather amid back problem

Kim Kardashian posed for several selfies while going through her painful back problems.

The reality star posted a series of selfies on her Instagram profile, however, in the caption, the SKIMS founder revealed that she was actually healing her back without revealing the painful problem or its cause.

In regards to the caption, the Kardashian, “Might look cute but really just icing my back.”

Moreover, she accompanied the truthful caption with two photos of her lying on a couch in her leather ensemble.

Additionally, both pictures captured The Kardashians star as she posed for the camera and gave a glimpse of her black leather laced-up halter top and a pair of high-waisted black leather pants.



In another image, she showed off the ice pack she was using with a white towel she had as a barrier on her beige couch.

Furthermore, her following photos included a few more selfies, but this time, she stood in front of a mirror.

In those selfies, the American Horror Story: Delicate star captured the details of her leather look as Kim’s ensemble was topped off with nude-colored glam and her hair styled in a loose blowout.

In regards to the pictures, Kardashian added a close-up photo of the leather top’s details and with that snapshot showed off her French-tip manicure.

It is worth mentioning that her September 20, Friday night look came after she celebrated the first day of school for her four children, Psalm, Chicago, Saint, and North whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.