King Charles holds out hope for Prince Harry after Duke's announcement

King Charles is hoping for a reunion with his estranged son, Prince Harry, after the Duke announced plans of returning to the UK to attend a key charity event.



As per new reports, the monarch is “curious” to see where his relationship with the Duke of Sussex goes after he extended an olive branch to him in form of a public birthday wish.

According to OK! Magazine, Charles intended to end his years-long rift with Prince Harry by sharing a special birthday post on official social media accounts of the Royal family.

The royal insider said, “Usually it’s the case that when a birthday has a zero in it, then that milestone is marked with a social media post.”

“It was always the king’s intention to publicly acknowledge his son’s 40th, and I am sure that the king will have spoken to Harry on his birthday,” the added.

"After all, it is his son, and whatever has happened, Charles loves Harry unconditionally as any parent does, and Sunday was an important day," the insider continued.

“Charles would like relations to be better and he’s curious to see how things will evolve. Harry has to regain some of the trust that has been shattered first, though.”

The insider went on to claim the king speaks to Harry on phone and even called him on his special day to wish him personally.

“They do speak on the phone. Charles wants to know what’s going on in Harry’s life and hear about the children, but he’s guarded because Harry has breached the trust between them on a number of occasions," they shared.

"Charles needs to know their private conversations remain just that. Private.”