Prince Harry receives praises over ‘long-standing’ commitment to charity

Prince Harry has received praises for his long-standing commitment to the WellChild charity as Duke announced return to UK to attend their Awards ceremony.



Royal correspondent Michael Cole highlighted the Duke of Sussex’s 16-year involvement with the organization, noting his consistent attendance at the annual awards ceremony.

Speaking with GB News, Cole recalled a poignant moment in 2019 when Harry was reduced to tears following Archie’s birth while meeting children with life-threatening conditions.

“WellChild is a project that he's been involved with for 16 years, and has been a patron for. He is really committed to it,” Cole said.

"He loves it and they love him. He always gets a great reception when he comes over for the awards,” he added.

He went on to recall how Harry, the Duke of Sussex, emotionally broke down shortly after Prince Archie was born at a WellChild Awards ceremony.

"In 2019, at the awards ceremony just after their son Prince Archie had been born, he really broke down emotionally,” the expert said.

"He broke down at the struggles of children with very, very trying and difficult conditions and how resilient they are and how wonderful the people are who support them."