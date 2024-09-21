Kate Middleton issued strong warning after latest move

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has been issued a strong warning after she quietly returned to work for the first time since confirming she has completed chemotherapy treatment.



In an emotional video released earlier this month, Kate Middleton revealed, “I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

She further said, “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

Following the video statement, the Telegraph reported Kate Middleton has returned to work for the first time since her cancer treatment concluded.



The outlet claimed, “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle.”

Amid these reports, Queen Elizabeth’s former press spokesman from 1998 until 2000, Dickie Arbiter said Kate shouldn’t be pushing herself to return to work too soon.

He said, “It will be a slow adjustment to getting back on duty and we mustn’t expect anything mammoth overnight.

“The fact that she had a meeting earlier this week is a good sign, a good sign that she is engaging with other people other than just her family.”

The former royal aide warned: “We shouldn’t be pushing her and she certainly shouldn’t be pushing herself to keep people happy that she is coming back, she will do it gradually and in her time … She’s not out of the woods yet and we must allow her to pace herself.”