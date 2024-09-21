Shawn Mendes turns head with latest beachy outing

Shawn Mendes did not show “mercy” when it came to his physique.

As the 26-year-old singer hit the waters in Brazil, he made heads turn and fans swoon as he flaunted his body at the beach.

The Stitches hitmaker, went shirtless to the public leisure venue, exposing his abs as he enjoyed a day of surfing, a sport he often indulges himself in.

Many got glimpses of some of the out of total 17 tattoos that Mendes bears on his body as he took a dip in the water with just a pair of black-coloured trunks on.

His latest outing comes just a few days before he gears to take the stage of the upcoming and anticipated Rock in Rio festival on Sunday.

The biennial Brazilian music festival kicked off on September 13 and would be concluding on September 22 at the Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro.

Other stars who are part of the festival’s line-up include, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Imagine Dragons, Travis Scott, OneRepublic, Mariah Carey, 21 Savage, Ne-Yo and Akon.