'Friends' creators remember Matthew Perry ahead of show's 30th anniversary

90s sitcom ‘Friends’ will turn 30 on September 22

September 21, 2024

Friends creator have once talked about Matthew Perry’s unfortunate passing ahead of famous sitcom’s 30th anniversary, with Marta Kauffman calling it as "huge loss".

The 54-year-old actor, who died last October due acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, portrayed iconic role of Chandler Bing in the 1994 series.

More recently, the hit NBC sitcom creators Marta Kauffman and David  Crane as well as executive producer Kevin S. Bright talked about the late actor in Today show.

Kevin, while expressing his thought that Matthew had finally beaten his addictions before his death, said, "He had been fighting the good fight for so long, and it really did feel like, from the 2021 reunion, that he had finally found some peace."

Joining him, Marta added, "It’s a huge loss, and it does make the 30th a little fraught."

Her co-creator David shared his thought, saying, "He made us laugh every day," while Bright added, "David always said (Matthew) was the funniest man in a room.”

Friends ran for ten seasons and ended in 2004. Apart from Perry, the ensemble cast starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

