Kate Middleton receives sweet advice about monarchy as King Charles abdication looms

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received a sweet advice about her family and the monarchy as speculations about King Charles abdication have gripped the Firm.



As Kate Middleton quietly returned to work for the first time since confirming she has completed chemotherapy treatment, Queen Elizabeth’s former press spokesman Dickie Arbiter advised the Princess that any decisions about future engagements will be made on the advice of her medical team.

“It’s not just about her, it’s not just about the monarchy and the United Kingdom it is about her family as well,” he said, according to Daily Express.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams agreed with Arbiter remarks saying: “It’s extremely important for the future of the monarchy that she adopts a gradual approach and does what she feels able to do, subject of course to medical advice.

“When dealing with this deadly illness, she must do what she intends to do, 'stay cancer-free', as the only priority.”

Earlier, the Telegraph reported Kate Middleton has returned to work for the first time since her cancer treatment concluded.

The outlet claimed, “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle.”