Jennifer Lopez, Sean Diddy Combs relationship: new details resurface amid rapper's trial

Jennifer Lopez, Diddy relationship: new details resurface amid rapper trial

Jennifer Lopez and Sean Diddy Combs reportedly discussed about their marriage.



Jennifer Lopez has moved on from her fourth marriage as she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in 2024 and now the fans are wondering if she would reconsider her ex, Sean Diddy Combs for dating.

An insider close to the If You Had My Love singer shares with In Touch, “J. Lo is horrified by all of the accusations.”

Recent in a week, the On The Floor singer’s ex, Diddy, was arrested for serious accusation of sex trafficking and racketeering charges and transportation to engage in prostitution.

“She and Diddy had talked about marriage at one point, but she left him for a reason. Now people want to know why and what she saw,” the source added.

While reflecting songstress and Diddy were dating on-and-off between 1999 and 2001, in addition to that, the insider told, “She doesn’t want to be associated with him at all anymore.”

Moreover, the source went on to say, “There were many wild moments with Diddy, and it gives J. Lo the creeps to think that she was with him for so long.”

“She wasn’t happy in the relationship,” the insider concluded.

For those unversed, Lopez and Diddy were arrested in a violent crime after fleeing the scene of a nightclub at Club New York in 1999. Lopez spent 13 hours in jail. Later, charges against her were dropped.