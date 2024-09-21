 
Dylan O'Brien reveals he auditioned for 'Frozen 2'

'Frozen 2' was released on November 22, 2019

September 21, 2024

Dylan O'Brien revealed he auditioned for the 2019 animated film Frozen 2 but unfortunately didn't get the role.

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers show, the 33-year-old actor admitted that he didn't have high hopes for landing the role.

"I didn't go in thinking I was going to get it because I knew that I probably wasn't going to get it,” said Dylan.

Without disclosing for which character he auditioned, the star added, "They're looking for multitalented, multi-hyphenate people who can act and sing. And I didn't check, to be honest, probably either."

Despite knowing he "can't sing," the Not Okay alum auditioned for Frozen 2 because he does not "always feel like a real actor."

However, Dylan described the whole experience as “nice,” adding, "I honestly only remember it fondly.

