Glastonbury 'can't afford' Oasis amid band's reunion hype?

Oasis might just be out of budget for the Isle of Wight festival boss, John Giddings.

As per DailyMail, the executive has claimed that Oasis would probably not pay heed to the offer of headlining the upcoming Glastonbury festival due to the pay being insufficient.

The 71-year-old promoter also stated that Somerset events “can't afford” to host the iconic group in 2025 amid their reunion “because they want money” however, he reassured that other acts would be performing for Glastonbury.

Giddings also stated that the infamous Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, who got back together after bickering for more than decade, was because their children and partners talked them into it.

In a conversation with The Mirror, he said, “The families came together and persuaded their partners to do it.”

He also unveiled how he knew for a while that Liam and Noel would be getting back together, noting, “I didn't even tell my wife. You have to keep things quiet, as you know it is going to be big news.”