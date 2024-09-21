Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce love story 'amazing' for football, says 'Hamilton' star

Taylor Swift's impact on football has been undeniable since she started dating the NFL star Travis Kelce.

Hamilton star Anthony Ramos has praised Swift's influence in the NFL.

Ramos, a devoted New York Jets fan, shared his thoughts on growing attention to the sport.

During a Patriots vs. Jets watch party hosted by The Athletic, Ramos said, "Yo, she's been amazing for football."

"Ever since they started dating, didn't the ratings go up — as far as the games that they're playing — significantly?" he added.

Ramos said, "Well, not significantly, but they went up as people were watching the game just to see that cut to Taylor at the game."

Notably, Scoop City podcast host Dianna Russini also chimed in agreeing with Ramos.

"You know, you're getting a different demographic too, right? You're getting Taylor Swift fans, which are traditionally young girls who are now saying, I want to watch the football [game] because I get to see Taylor up in the suite supporting her boyfriend," she said.

Russini said that the couple’s mutual support has fans rooting for them both on and off the field.