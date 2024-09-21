Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ignore 'royal guidelines' with latest move ahead of UK visit

Ahead of Prince Harry's UK trip, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest move has sparked attention.

As Harry prepares for his solo visit to the UK next week, he along with Meghan Markle shared statement concerning the upcoming US Presidential Election.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation celebrated National Voter Registration Day by encouraging Americans to register to vote before the November 5 election.

PR expert Renae Smith noted that this move appears to disregard traditional royal customs, saying that they did "what they want, without any thought towards royal guidelines or customs."

Speaking with Express.co.uk Renae said, "from a PR perspective, their statement on the US elections likely won’t have a significant impact, either positively or negatively."

Recent reports suggest that Harry may not meet with his father, King Charles, during this trip.

Royal expert Rebecca English told DailyMail, "The King and Queen have got a big engagement in Scotland, on Saturday (September 28) they're going to the Scottish Parliament. So a very significant event. Harry's event is on a Monday and while no-one's saying quite yet, I've been led to understand that the chances are he [King Charles] will be staying in Scotland, so there could be a change but it would have to be Harry having to go see him and I think that's quite unlikely."