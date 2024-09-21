Photo: Ben Affleck 'feels guilty' after Jennifer Lopez divorce: Source

Ben Affleck is reportedly living in denial as his marriage with Jennifer Lopez comes to an end.

As fans will be aware, the multihyphenate confirmed Ben Affleck divorce rumours after filing for divorce last month.

Following this confirmation, several reports emerged which stated that Ben Affleck is happier than ever to part ways with the “controlling” Jennifer Lopez. It was also established that Jennifer Lopez is thinking of embarrassing the actor by dishing out their bedroom secrets.

However, such claims were put to rest when Ben and Jennifer had rare reunion at the Beverly Hills Hotel on last Saturday. The duo seemingly crossed path for the sake of their kids, Samuel, 12, and Seraphina, 15 and Jennifer's 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Now, a source shared with In Touch Weekly, “Ben may come across looking all happy and cheery."

"And he is, for the most part, but he certainly has his down moments,” the insider also addressed.

They remarked in conclusion, “As much as he was relieved to escape this marriage, the divorce has still taken a toll on him. His reputation has taken a huge hit and he’s grappling with a lot of guilt.”