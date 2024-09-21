Photo: Kevin Costner faces 'money issues' after 'Horizon' flop: Source

Kevin Costner is reportedly going through financial struggles after spending millions of dollars on Horizon: An American Saga, but it failed to impress its viewers.

According to a source privy to Life & Style, the Yellowstone hitmaker "banked Horizon largely, but not entirely, on undeveloped California land he owns.”

They also explained that after his huge investment in his passion project “reality is starting to set in that he's likely going to have to part with this real estate “

It is pertinent to mention here that Kevin shelled out $38 million from his pocket to fund the four-part series film.

Conclusively, the insider shared that the American actor and filmmaker will “also reshuffle his other holdings to remain solvent after the disappointing showing of the first film in this saga.”

The flick netted a mere $11 million on its opening weekend on a reported $100 million budget.

The report comes after Kevin addressed the scrapped release of Horizon 2, which didn’t happen due to underperformance of the first movie in the franchise. Horizon 2 was slated to be released on 16th August 2024.