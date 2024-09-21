 
Jessica Alba reveals if she'll reprise 'Fantastic Four' role

Jessica Alba played Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman in 'Fantastic Four'

September 21, 2024

Jessica Alba played Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman in 'Fantastic Four'

Jessica Alba isn’t opposed to returning to Fantastic Four as the franchise prepares to return.

Jessica played Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, in the two Fantastic Four movies alongside Chris Evans as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, Ioan Gruffudd as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Julian McMahon as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom.

"Yeah, of course. I loved playing that character," Alba said of her Fantastic Four character.

"[I'd be open to] anything in the Marvel universe. I'm a fan of all the superhero stories, and it was a great time in my life," she added. "So yeah, if they would have me, sure."

This comes after her Fantastic Four co-star Evans reprised his role as Johnny Storm for a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

As for Fantastic Four, Marvel has announced a new movie titled The Fantastic Four: First Steps for 20205. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are set to play the main foursome, while Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom.

He will also star as the main villain in Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

Meanwhile Jessica Alba was recently seen in Netflix action thriller Trigger Warning. 

