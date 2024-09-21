 
Johnny Depp marks beginning of a new era: Report

Johnny Depp is reportedly taking how he looks more seriously now

September 21, 2024

Photo: Johnny Depp marks beginning of a new era: Report
Johnny Depp is reportedly planning a complete glow up after fixing his teeth.

The Pirates of Caribbean star has undergone a dental procedure to turn his teeth into pearly-white perfection, as per the new findings of In Touch Weekly.

As per the outlet's source, “He had no choice, his teeth were rotten to the bone and his breath reeked.”

“And it was either veneers or risk some serious health problems, like infection and maybe even heart disease,” they also addressed.

“It was a result of all those years of letting himself go, “Now he’s done the dental work, and he can smile with confidence. His choppers gleam.”

In addition to this, the insider mentioned that Johnny is prioritizing his looks once again, and this marks the beginning of a new era.

“This is the start of better things ahead,” the insider added and established that former husband of Amber Heard “has become hyper aware of how certain parts of his body are falling apart and now he’s mapping out a health plan.” 

