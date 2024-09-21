Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi go 'all out' for second wedding in Italy

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are preparing for a grand second wedding in Italy.

The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this year, will exchange their vows once again in Florence.

According to The Sun report, the Stranger Things star and Jake are "going all out" for their second wedding celebration.

An insider told the outlet, "Millie and Jake wanted a very quiet wedding the first time around, something meaningful and romantic with just their family. But they are going all out for their second. It is going to be huge."

"It will be a full celebration, with Millie walking down the aisle and saying her vows to Jake all over again," the source added.

For their second ceremony, they will reportedly feature a performance by a "huge British singer."

Notable guests invited include The Only Way Is Essex stars Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright, who have remained friends with the couple since meeting the Enola Holmes actress during a U.S. television appearance in 2017.