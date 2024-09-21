 
Geo News

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi go 'all out' for second wedding in Italy

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are inviting 'huge British singer' for their Italian wedding

By
Web Desk
|

September 21, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi go all out for second wedding in Italy
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi go 'all out' for second wedding in Italy

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are preparing for a grand second wedding in Italy.

The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this year, will exchange their vows once again in Florence.

According to The Sun report, the Stranger Things star and Jake are "going all out" for their second wedding celebration.

An insider told the outlet, "Millie and Jake wanted a very quiet wedding the first time around, something meaningful and romantic with just their family. But they are going all out for their second. It is going to be huge."

"It will be a full celebration, with Millie walking down the aisle and saying her vows to Jake all over again," the source added.

For their second ceremony, they will reportedly feature a performance by a "huge British singer."

Notable guests invited include The Only Way Is Essex stars Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright, who have remained friends with the couple since meeting the Enola Holmes actress during a U.S. television appearance in 2017.

Jennifer Lopez turns to unhealthy habit to cope with Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez turns to unhealthy habit to cope with Ben Affleck divorce
Hollywood turns on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as their influence fades
Hollywood turns on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as their influence fades
Johnny Depp marks beginning of a new era: Report
Johnny Depp marks beginning of a new era: Report
Jennifer Garner joins Matt Damon in Ben Affleck 'mercy squad': Source video
Jennifer Garner joins Matt Damon in Ben Affleck 'mercy squad': Source
Tim McGraw celebrates wife Fail Hill's 57th birthday
Tim McGraw celebrates wife Fail Hill's 57th birthday
Jessica Alba reveals if she'll reprise 'Fantastic Four' role
Jessica Alba reveals if she'll reprise 'Fantastic Four' role
Kevin Costner faces 'money issues' after 'Horizon' flop: Source
Kevin Costner faces 'money issues' after 'Horizon' flop: Source
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ignore 'royal guidelines' with latest move ahead of UK visit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ignore 'royal guidelines' with latest move ahead of UK visit